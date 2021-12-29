Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 29,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 79,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$23.32 million and a PE ratio of -13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

