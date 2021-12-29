TENT 24 Hour Volume Hits $118,759.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, TENT has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $589,461.15 and approximately $118,759.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00309725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00131115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00087151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002492 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

