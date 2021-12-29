Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TERN opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.23.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 134,819 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

