Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.13. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 18,403 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

