Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.28 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $135.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.