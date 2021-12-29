Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. B. Riley raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

