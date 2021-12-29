Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.