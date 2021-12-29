Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in News were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,908,000 after buying an additional 180,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after buying an additional 665,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in News by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,623,000 after buying an additional 360,334 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after buying an additional 1,274,301 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

