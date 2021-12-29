TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TFI International to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

TFI International stock opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

