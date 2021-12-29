TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 4.2%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 1,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,511,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.88.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,603,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after buying an additional 677,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.