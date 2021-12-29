Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

About Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

