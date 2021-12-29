The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $123.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $496.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $505.05 million, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $506.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE NTB opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 594.4% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

