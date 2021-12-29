The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $387.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.50 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

