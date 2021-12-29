The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $76,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after buying an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

