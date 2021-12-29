The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE:PG opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $163.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

