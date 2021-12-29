The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Raised by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,188,000 after acquiring an additional 832,639 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $347.34 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $349.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.98 and its 200-day moving average is $303.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

