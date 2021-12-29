The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Western Union by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Western Union by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Western Union by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

