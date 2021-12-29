The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of Western Union worth $23,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.