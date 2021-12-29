Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lowered by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $655.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $634.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.66. The company has a market cap of $258.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

