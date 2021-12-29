Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Reduced by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 5.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $655.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $634.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

