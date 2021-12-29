TheStreet Upgrades Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to B

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $103.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

