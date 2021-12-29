TheStreet Upgrades Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.