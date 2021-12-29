Thomas A. Sansone Sells 10,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,605. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 162.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jabil by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Jabil by 80.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

