Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TWM stock opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. CSFB set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,360 shares in the company, valued at C$762,753.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

