Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $27.67 Average PT from Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. 106,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.