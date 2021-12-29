TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Trading Down 8.4%

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMBBY)

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to personal, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The company offers transactional, current accounts, savings, term deposits, multi-currency accounts, cash concentration and liquid accounts, and foreign currency deposits; supply chain solutions; personal and home loans, overdraft and construction loans, unsecured loans, letter of guarantee products, and working capital facilities; advisory services; loans for purchasing operating premises; and credit cards.

