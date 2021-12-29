Toews Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 3,400 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,532,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $654,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Republic Services by 115.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

