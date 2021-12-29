Toews Corp ADV Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 68.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 428.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $353.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

