Toews Corp ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.