Toews Corp ADV Invests $418,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. CMS Energy makes up about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

