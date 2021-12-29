Toews Corp ADV Makes New $406,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,240 shares of company stock worth $5,062,043. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average of $178.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $192.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

