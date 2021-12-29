Toews Corp ADV Makes New $409,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

