Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 110.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 17.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $343.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $344.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

