Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

