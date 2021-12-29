Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

