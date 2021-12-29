Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in York Water were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth about $102,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 7,118.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth about $179,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YORW opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.00 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

