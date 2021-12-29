Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $112,000 Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in York Water by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 27.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in York Water during the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in York Water by 512.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 21.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The York Water Company has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $639.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.35.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

