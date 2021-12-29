Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 18,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE CAPL opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 2.17. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

