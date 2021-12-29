Touchpoint Group (TGHI) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS: TGHI) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Touchpoint Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -214.36% Touchpoint Group Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Touchpoint Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group Competitors 189 716 1239 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Touchpoint Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Touchpoint Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 -$3.55 million -0.14 Touchpoint Group Competitors $698.91 million $16.22 million 35.62

Touchpoint Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group. Touchpoint Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group’s peers have a beta of 3.86, indicating that their average stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Touchpoint Group peers beat Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.