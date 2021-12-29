Touchpoint Group (TGHI) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS: TGHI) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Touchpoint Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group N/A N/A -214.36% Touchpoint Group Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

This table compares Touchpoint Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 -$3.55 million -0.14 Touchpoint Group Competitors $698.91 million $16.22 million 36.03

Touchpoint Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group. Touchpoint Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group’s rivals have a beta of 3.86, suggesting that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Touchpoint Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group Competitors 189 717 1239 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Touchpoint Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Touchpoint Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Touchpoint Group rivals beat Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

