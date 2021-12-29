TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Up to $14.96

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $15.36. TPI Composites shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 4,179 shares.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $543.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

