Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Shares of CI opened at $230.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.85. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

