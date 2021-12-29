Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,548,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 68,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

