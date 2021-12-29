Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,932 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

