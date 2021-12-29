Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $183,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 20,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,456,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

