Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

