Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 714,334 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 303,971.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,334 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 3.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $22,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

