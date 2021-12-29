Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

NYSE TT opened at $201.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.29. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.98 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

