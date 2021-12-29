Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $92.90

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.90, but opened at $95.77. Transcat shares last traded at $95.73, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.34 million, a PE ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Transcat by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Transcat by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transcat by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

