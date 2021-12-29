Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 304 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.2717 per share. This represents a $15.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.